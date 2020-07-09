Coronavirus Live Updates: Palm Beach County Schools Will Remain Closed Next Month

This post will be updated today, Thursday, July 9, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Palm Beach County Schools Will Remain Closed

Updated Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

Students in Palm Beach County public schools will continue learning from home when classes resume next month after school board members concluded Wednesday the risks of reopening classrooms were too great.

Under increasing pressure from teachers and local health experts, the seven board members unanimously agreed to keep classes online-only for the district’s 174,000 students until the coronavirus pandemic improves.

“We’re truly not ready,” board member Marcia Andrews said. “We’re not ready from a health standpoint. And we’re not ready from a planning standpoint.”

To read more, visit our news partner at the Palm Beach Post.

- Andrew Marra/Palm Beach Post

Broward Restaurants Will Continue Dine-in, Closing Early

Updated Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced on Wednesday restaurants will need to close at 10 p.m. every day, but dine-in will continue. The new emergency order will go into effect on Friday. Restaurants will also need to limit the amount of people per table to six.

- WLRN News