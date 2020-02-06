Related Program: 
Debbie Mucarsel Powell On Trump's Aquittal, FDA's Vaping Campaign & Key West Mayor On FEMA Flood Map

By 22 minutes ago
  • The FDA has launched a nationwide campaign focused on the dangers of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
On this Thursday, Feb. 6, episode of Sundial:

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell On Trump's Aquittal

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on two articles of impeachment, that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. 

The Senate voted primarily along party lines, with Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah being the sole Republican who voted to impeach the president only on the first article, abuse of power. WLRN’s Sundial spoke with Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida’s 26th district, who voted to impeach the president following hearings at the House of Representatives.

FDA’s Youth E-cigarette Prevention Campaign

The Food and Drug Administration has launched a nationwide campaign focused on the dangers of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.

In the U.S., it's a federal crime to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21. According to the FDA, nationally nearly one in three high schoolers are current e-cigarette users. 

"There is no one intervention that is going to reverse this epidemic,” says Mitch Zeller, the director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. He joined Sundial to talk about the education initiatives the organization is trying to implement and explain the dangers of these products among youth. 

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston

Monroe County faces some of the greatest threats from sea-level rise and hurricanes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released its flood maps, which will affect how insurance rates are calculated in the Keys in the coming years. 

“There’s a number of people who will see their insurance increase. It’s part of living in Monroe County,” says Key West Mayor Teri Johnston. She joined Sundial to talk about flood insurance and building codes.

