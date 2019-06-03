Disabled Student Pushes For More Accessibility At Florida State University

Florida State University came under scrutiny when a student began a twitter thread calling out what she says is a lack of accessibility for disabled students on campus.



Mitchell hosts a disability awareness week in October to try educating students about accessibility, but the turnout is low.

“Students. Peer to peer. I think that is the best way you learn," Mitchell says. "We can say things, I can say things until I’m blue in the face. But I think it resonates more when it’s coming from your peers.”

Potter adds the problem is not just with the students but faculty and staff as well.

“They just had like cars, like golf carts, and cars all over that area and they were like in the space and like blocking the space.”

Those issues eventually led her to meet with a dean to discuss her concerns, but she was disappointed with a lack of results. After almost two semesters with no change, Potter took to Twitter.

“I had a lot of people saying like you know, 'I didn’t know this was an issue.' Which like, resonated with me because I didn’t get sick until I was senior year in high school.” Potter continues, “I didn’t have friends in wheelchairs. I did not have disabled friends. Nobody talked about it... We weren’t taught about accessibility like, I never thought about it once.”

Potter says not all disabilities are visible, making it hard to see other students like her and raise awareness. After posting on Twitter, Jennifer Mitchell with the SDRC reached out to her.

“She was like, 'I want you to co-host this open forum' and she was like 'when is the best day that works for you? You pick the day and time and we will be there,' and I was like, wow...This is the most that has got done... They were going to work around me. Like, that never happened before, especially for a disabled person. People do not work around you. They work and they kind of include you in after the fact.”

Mitchell invited the whole campus, including student government as well as school administrators and FSU facilities.

“Out of the forum, what I really wanted to stress with everyone was if they see that something’s not accessible, report it to our office," says Mitchell.

She hopes students will contact her directly if they are experiencing accessibility issues on campus. The SDRC partners with FSU Facilities to get things like push buttons and curb cuts installed. Push buttons open doors when pressed and curb cuts are ramps cut into the sidewalk. FSU Facilities’ Amy Browning says the college will install curb cuts and push buttons if a student needs them.

“They’re not legally required so that’s why you probably don’t see them on every door, but we add them as a courtesy when requested," Browning says.

Potter did report needing accessibility into her dorm, but it was through housing, not the SDRC.

“I specifically spoke to housing to tell them that I was a part-time wheel chair user and that I needed a push button," Potter says.

She was placed in a building without a push button. Eventually, the device was installed on a door, but as Potter tells it: “Of course it’s the one I don’t enter on.”

Meanwhile, Browning says an accessibility route map will go live in the summer.

“It’s a map that shows the best accessibility route on campus," Browning says, "We have mapped the location of all the exterior door openers. Where all the handicapped parking spaces are.”

