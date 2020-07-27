Doctors Report Increasing Neurological COVID-19 Symptoms, Including Paralysis

Originally published on July 27, 2020 2:26 pm
Texas marked a grim milestone on Sunday: Its 5,000th COVID-19 death. There have been 1,000 in the last six days.
But it’s not only death that’s plaguing hospitals in hard-hit areas like Texas. There’s also an overwhelming number of critically ill patients. And at Houston Methodist, doctors say they’re seeing a rise in neurologically affected patients — including at least a dozen suffering from paralysis.
Host Robin Young speaks with Dr. Faisal Masud, director of critical care at Houston Methodist.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
