El Salvador's President Takes On The Country's Gangs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  • Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, pictured in February, has authorized police to use lethal force against gang members who allegedly ordered murders to take advantage of police attention to the coronavirus.
    Marvin Recinos / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 27, 2020 8:24 pm

El Salvador's president authorized the country's police and military to use lethal force against gang members, who over the weekend were allegedly responsible for the murders of dozens of people. Along with the emergency orders, President Nayib Bukele put all incarcerated gang members on a 24-hour shutdown.

Bukele says the gangs are taking advantage of the police focus on enforcing the coronavirus lockdown instead of battling criminal elements. Lethal force can be used in self-defense or to protect the lives of Salvadorans, he says.

Fifty-three people were killed over the weekend, with 29 murdered on Sunday alone, a new one-day record for homicides since Bukele swept into office last June pledging to reduce the killings. Murders had dropped dramatically in March, as El Salvador enacted some of the most restrictive lockdown measures in the region to combat COVID-19.

Bukele says gang leaders ordered the murders from inside prisons. He spent much of Monday, tweeting pictures of workers boarding up prison cells and says the gang members will no longer see sunlight and will be housed with rivals. He warned the gangsters will regret for the rest of their lives having made the decision to order the murders.

In one tweet, a 42-second video is played of the president surrounded by his top security officials all wearing face masks. Bukele does not have one on, and appears relaxed while speaking with everyone. In the background ominous loud music plays throughout the length of the clip.

El Salvador has done well combating the spread of the coronavirus, with more than 20,000 people tested. According to government figures released on Monday, 323 cases have been confirmed and 8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

That COVID-19 Story Of Hope About Latin America's Gangs? No Hope Of Happening

By Apr 23, 2020
AP

COMMENTARY

COVID-19 is producing a feel-good story across Latin America.

According to this silver linings playbook, the pandemic is neutralizing the powerful street gangs that have made the region the world’s most criminally violent. It’s lowering murder rates and raising gangbangers’ civic consciousness. Post-coronavirus Latin America will be a continent of lions lying with lambs – and no longer such a rampant source of illegal immigration to the U.S.

Prisons And Jails Worry About Becoming Coronavirus 'Incubators'

By Mar 13, 2020

As COVID-19 spreads, public health officials are telling people to stay home if they feel sick. But in jails and prisons, that's not an option.

Robert Greifinger is a physician who spent 25 years working on health care issues inside the nation's prisons and jails, and he says the "social distancing" advice we're all hearing right now isn't so simple behind bars.

"There are crowding issues, ventilation issues, security issues where people have to be checked and monitored fairly frequently," Greifinger says. "So it's really hard to do."

Human Rights Watch: More Than 200 Salvadorans Were Abused, Killed After Deportation

By Feb 5, 2020

After living in the U.S. for five years, cousins Walter T. and Gaspar T. were deported to their home country of El Salvador in 2019, where they were ripped from their beds one night and beaten by police, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

"They began beating us until we arrived at the police barracks," Gaspar said in interviews.

Troops Occupy El Salvador's Legislature To Back President's Crime Package

By Feb 10, 2020

Heavily armed police and soldiers in El Salvador briefly occupied the country's parliament building on Sunday in a literal show of force supporting legislation to better equip them.

The Armed Forces and National Civil Police troops, carrying rifles and dressed in battle fatigues and tactical gear, entered the building after President Nayib Bukele failed to push through approval of a $109 million equipment loan.