Environment Text Letter Sample - For Awards Consideration

Everglades restoration. Sea-level rise. Offshore drilling. Coral reefs. Renewable energy.

Environment news can be a lot to keep track of. So we want to help our audiences to stay connected with everything happening with the issues they care about.

We have included above screenshots of two newsletters, one sent on the week of Dec. 10, 2018 and another one sent on the week of Dec. 18, 2018.

The newsletter comes out once a week, every Wednesday around noon, via a text message to your phone. Originally it was coming out on Tuesday (as you can see in the welcome message below) but the day of the week was changed after a conversation with the subscribers, who chose to have it in the middle of the week.

Subscribing to the text message newsletter is easy. Users just have to message the words “enviro news” to 305-363-6687.

Hear the on-air promotion here: