Epstein’s Death, Update On Hurricane Season, Miami Songbird Hunters & National Black Business Month

Palm Beach financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking underage girls, died in a New York jail cell by apparent suicide on Saturday. His autopsy report has yet to be released. Sarah Blaskey, reporter for the Miami Herald joined Sundial to talk about what will happen with the investigation and if his state will be subject to pay compensation to victims now that Epstein is dead.

Late August marks the peak of hurricane season in Florida. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration came out with new hurricane forecast and it reports five to nine projected storms in formation this season. Jeff Huffman is Chief Meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network in Gainesville. He provides weather coverage to public radio stations throughout Florida. Huffman joined Sundial to talk about the report and provide a quick look at how this year’s season is developing.

A recent National Geographic investigation looks at songbird hunters in Miami who are snatching birds from Florida's forests and selling them to become pets and to sing in money-making competitions. Dina Fine Maron, wildlife trade investigative reporter at National Geographic, reported the story and followed a wildlife officer as he caught two hunters participating in the illegal trade. She joined Sundial to talk about the fines and penalties for trafficking in these birds and how this practice is linked to South Florida’s Cuban culture.

Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a month-long program called “Broward Black Business Tour.” The event, scheduled from August 2 - 28, analyzes the barrier facing black entrepreneurs attempting to start companies in South Florida through a series of panels and workshops. Pompano Beach native Mikelange Olbel is the owner of Janitorial 5 Star Services in Broward County. He also sits on the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce. As part of National Black Business month, Olbel joined Sundial to share his story and advice for those seeking to start new companies in South Florida.