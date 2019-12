There’s a new federal law that bans acts of animal cruelty, and subjects violators to prison.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act represents something unusual in the nation’s capital. It was a bipartisan success, sponsored by a bipartisan Florida duo: U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch, a southeast Florida Democrat, and Vern Buchanan, a southwest Florida Republican.

The PACT Act was signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.

