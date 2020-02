Dreadlocks, afros, mohawks, spikes: All will be allowed under a Palm Beach County school policy that will ban hair discrimination.

School Board members agreed on Wednesday to approve a policy that explicitly states that bias based on hair will be prohibited.

The state Legislature is considering a similar rule: An Orlando lawmaker filed a bill that would outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles and textures associated with a Floridian’s race.

