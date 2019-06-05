Former Cop Scot Peterson To Remain Jailed After His Arrest In School Shooting

By Tanya Alanez 58 minutes ago
  • Ex-Broward deputy Scot Peterson at a first-appearance court hearing on Wednesday, June 5 2019.
    Ex-Broward deputy Scot Peterson at a first-appearance court hearing on Wednesday, June 5 2019.
    Amy Beth Bennett

When every second counted, as students were screaming and dying in their classrooms, school security officer Scot Peterson hid rather than respond. His inaction resulted in his arrest Tuesday on charges of neglecting his duty.

Peterson stood alone in the Broward County Main Jail’s prisoner assembly room for his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, three counts of culpable negligence and exposure to harm, and one count of perjury, records showed.

Broward Judge Jackie Powell set bonds totaling $102,000 with conditions that included surrendering his passport. His attorneys noted his passport was at his North Carolina home and argued Peterson should not be required to remain in jail while someone flies there to retrieve it. Powell denied the request.

Read more at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
Parkland shooting
stoneman shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Scot Peterson
news

Related Content

Ex-School Deputy Scot Peterson Arrested For Inaction During The Parkland Shooting

By , & 23 hours ago
Broward Sheriff's Office

This story was updated at 7:45 p.m. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson for his inaction during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland last year, which left 17 dead and 17 others injured.

Prosecutors Want To Review Confessed Parkland Shooter's Medical Records

By May 28, 2019
Pool Image via AP

Prosecutors are seeking mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year's Florida school massacre. 

Prosecutors will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic turn over Nikolas Cruz's records.

School Shooter Psychologist: 'Many Times The Warning Signs Are Very Late'

By Alejandra Martinez May 31, 2018

Three disturbing cellphone videos recorded by Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz before the Valentine's Day rampage were released Wednesday as evidence for the prosecution in their case against Cruz. The videos demonstrate the shooter's premeditation.

“And when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am," Cruz is captured saying.

But what causes school shooters to commit such a heinous act? 