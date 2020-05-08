Former Georgia Police Officer And His Son Arrested In The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

  • A cross with flowers and a letter A sits at the entrance to the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it has arrested two white men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was shot and killed in February while jogging on a residential street in Brunswick, Ga.

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release. Gregory McMichael, 64 is a former investigator with the Brunswick district attorney's office and the father of Travis McMichael, 34.

The father and son have been taken into Glynn County Jail, according to that release.

In recent days graphic videos have circulated online that show the McMichaels confronting Arbery.

The arrest comes after calls for action mounted; on Wednesday residents gathered at the local sheriff's office in protest and the District Attorney's office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate Arbery's killing.

