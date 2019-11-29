Gay Pride Goes Big: Fort Lauderdale Invites Caribbean, South America And Central America

By Rod Stafford Hagwood
  • Pride Fort Lauderdale
    Officials say that more than 120,000 people attended Pride Fort Lauderdale in February 2019. It was a four-day Carnaval themed festival.
    Lily Oppenheimer / WLRN

Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ+ people are expected — coming from 35 countries on two continents and the Caribbean — to visit Broward County next year for the Pride of the Americas festival.

The spate of events April 21-26 will include concerts (no big names announced yet), a series of events at local resorts, parties at Wilton Manors’ nightclubs and restaurants, an awards banquet, a 5K run as well as conferences and symposiums.

“It’s our first one. We hope to have many more," says Miik Martorell, president of Pride Fort Lauderdale, which is coming off the success of being the first organization to have a beach-side parade earlier this year.

