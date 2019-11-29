Gay Pride Goes Big: Fort Lauderdale Invites Caribbean, South America And Central America

Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ+ people are expected — coming from 35 countries on two continents and the Caribbean — to visit Broward County next year for the Pride of the Americas festival.

The spate of events April 21-26 will include concerts (no big names announced yet), a series of events at local resorts, parties at Wilton Manors’ nightclubs and restaurants, an awards banquet, a 5K run as well as conferences and symposiums.

“It’s our first one. We hope to have many more," says Miik Martorell, president of Pride Fort Lauderdale, which is coming off the success of being the first organization to have a beach-side parade earlier this year.

