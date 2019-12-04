George Zimmerman Sues Family Of Trayvon Martin, Publisher, Prosecutors For $100 Million

By Douglas Hanks 1 minute ago
  • In this July 9, 2013, file photo, George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom for a lunch break at his trial in Seminole Circuit Court, in Sanford. He was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Miami Gardens teenager Trayvon Martin.
    Associated Press

George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 fatal shooting of unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, is suing Martin’s family, prosecutors and others involved in the case he claims rested on false evidence, according to a copy of the suit sent to the media Wednesday.

Zimmerman is represented by Larry Klayman, a high-profile legal crusader tied to conservative causes and the founder of Judicial Watch before splitting with the activist group.

The suit in Polk County Circuit Court cites information in a documentary about the case that accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony, and the director has scheduled a press conference this week in Coral Gables to coincide with a film screening there. The suit seeks $100 million in civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy. A copy of the suit was distributed to media Wednesday by the movies’ director, Joe Gilbert. The case does not yet appear on the online docket of the Polk court system.

