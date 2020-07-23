Gonzalo Likely To Be A Hurricane Briefly As It Heads Toward Windward Islands

By Alex Harris & Michelle Marchante 34 minutes ago
  • National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has become a little stronger over the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, forecasters say. But it may weaken back into a tropical storm before it reaches the Windward Islands.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update on Wednesday, forecasters said the storm is expected to head near or over the southern Windward Islands this weekend, and could bring winds and heavy rainfall. Forecasters say it is too soon to determine the magnitude and timing of the rain and wind.

The government of Barbados has issued a hurricane watch because Gonzalo is about 1,045 miles from the southern Windward Islands, the hurricane center said. The storm is reaching maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

