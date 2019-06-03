Green Sea Turtles Experiencing Abundant Nesting Season

While nesting numbers of endangered green sea turtles in Florida can vary from year to year, the broader trend over the past few decades shows a marked increase in the animal’s population.







So, what’s behind this positive population trend? That’s just one of the questions researchers with the University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group are looking to shed light on through a new project intended to provide an update on green sea turtles’ genetic data through the use of new genomic-scale techniques.



Joining Gulf Coast Live is Gustavo Stahelin, a graduate student working with the Marine Turtle Research Group and a doctoral candidate with the University of Central Florida’s Department of Biology, and Dr. Eric Hoffman, a UCF biologist, genetics researcher and professor who is teaming up for this new genetics research project.

