Heard On Sundial: Reopening Miami-Dade And The Keys, And Stem Cell Treatment For Coronavirus

  • The Florida Keys checkpoint. March 27, 2020.
    Florida Keys News Bureau

On this Wednesday, May 6, episode of Sundial:

What would reopening look like in Miami-Dade County? 

The results of Miami-Dade County’s reopening of parks, marinas and golf courses have been mixed. 

Over the weekend, hundreds attempted to access boat ramps across South Dade and many were turned away. Also, thousands of people were cited at Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park for not wearing protective gear. Officials later closed the park because so few people were adhering to the guidelines. 

"We need to continue testing and retesting and that is going to be crucial to the next stage, opening the county," says Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo, who represents parts of Hialeah and Miami Lakes. "If we don't police ourselves we're going to continue in this cycle."

He joined Sundial to talk with host Luis Hernandez about the possibility of incentivizing residents to take more precautions during the global pandemic. 

The Florida Keys have reopened. 

Certain businesses like retail shops and restaurants in the Florida Keys were granted permission to reopen on Monday, but to locals only. Monroe County is still closed to visitors. 

"It's a cautious start and a good start. I think people are excited to have options," says Rep. State Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo.

The county's checkpoint will remain in place until further notice. It only allows vehicles carrying Keys residents, property owners, workers and deliveries. Screenings will also continue at the Key West International and Florida Keys Marathon International airports.

Read more: Checking In On Keys Checkpoint: Monroe Emergency Management Chief Says 'It's Working'

Raschein, also the chairwoman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, joined Sundial to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Florida Keys’ economy. 

Stem cell treatment for coronavirus using umbilical cords. 

Doctors and researchers are working hard to develop antiviral medication amid the coronavirus pandemic. In South Florida, a new coronavirus treatment that uses stem cells from umbilical cords is being tested now.

Dr. Camillo Ricordi, the Director of the Diabetes Research Institute and the Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, joined Luis Hernadez to talk about how this treatment may help those sick with coronavirus. 

