Related Program: 
Sundial

Heard On Sundial: Unemployment Benefits, Scammers and the Pandemic, and Paper Children Documentary

By 34 minutes ago
  • Protestors wave signs at Gov. Ron DeSantis as he and Vice President Mike Pence visit Orlando on May 20, 2020. DeSantis has called the state's unemployment filing system a jalopy while defending his efforts to fix it.
    Protestors wave signs at Gov. Ron DeSantis as he and Vice President Mike Pence visit Orlando on May 20, 2020. DeSantis has called the state's unemployment filing system a jalopy while defending his efforts to fix it.
    AP Photo / Chris O'Meara

On this Wednesday, July 22, episode of Sundial:

 

Florida Unemployment Benefits

Over the past four months, 1.7 million Floridians have been receiving unemployment benefits from the federal government through the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package passed in late March. The assistance program has given $600 a week to Americans out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, funding for the CARES Act is set to expire Saturday, leaving millions of unemployed Floridians scrambling for help. The Senate is meeting in Washington D.C. this week to negotiate the details of a second stimulus package called the HEROES Act

 

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

“[Democrats and Republicans] are really all over the map,” said Kirby Wilson, a reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald, based in the Tallahassee bureau. “Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wants a compromise worked out this week, but very few are optimistic that that’s going to happen. The timeline is looking more like August.”

 

We spoke with Wilson about the future for state and federal unemployment assistance.

Scammers Taking Advantage of the Pandemic

Scammers have been exploiting the pandemic as an opportunity to steal personal information. Posing as contact tracers and health insurance companies, scammers are threatening to take away health benefits if their victims don’t comply. Adding to the confusion, many phone companies are flagging the state’s legitimate program for contact tracing, through the Florida Department of Health, as scammers. 

 

“The most common scheme is somebody calling you and saying they’re from Medicare. And then they’ll have a hook, like ‘I have a COVID essentials kit for you. I need to verify your information so you can get extra coverage,'” said Nenette Day, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Department of Health and Human Services. She is also the director of the federal healthcare, fraud, and abuse hotline.

 

We spoke with Day about how to distinguish real contact tracing calls from fake ones and what to do once you have identified a scam.

 

Children Seeking Asylum in South Florida

The United States has a history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers into our borders. Many of those fleeing violence in Latin America come to South Florida where they often have family and can find connections to support them.

However, policies have changed in recent years. In 2019, America accepted some 30,000 refugees, a record low, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The new Youtube original documentary film "Paper Children" examines the complicated legal process for those seeking asylum in the United States. It follows four children who escaped gang violence in Honduras and travelled to family in Miami. 

 

The documentary film "Paper Children" follows the story of four Honduran children seeking asylum in the United States. In the photo is Fernando (who's last name we are not using to protect his identity at a soccer match.

“The biggest assumption that people have is that asylum is a system that people are just figuring out to cheat,” said Alexandra Codina, the film’s director. “Ironically, exactly what people most question about the system, is what the system most values. You have to perform in a way. We spoke with Codina about her documentary and the unaccompanied children seeking refuge in the United States.

Tags: 
unemployment benefits
scams
asylum-seekers
Sundial

Related Content

Questions Continue Over Unemployment Eligibility And COVID-19 Test Data

By May 23, 2020
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

One out of every three applications for unemployment in Florida has been deemed ineligible to get relief. Are the people applying for the support to blame, or is the trouble with the state’s unemployment system?

Deluge Continues: 26 Million Jobs Lost In Just 5 Weeks

By & Apr 23, 2020

Updated at 8:46 a.m. ET

The number of people forced out of work during the coronavirus lockdown continues to soar to historic highs. Another 4.4 million people claimed unemployment benefits last week around the country, the Labor Department said.

That brings the total of jobless claims in just five weeks to more than 26 million people. That's more than all the jobs added in the past 10 years since the Great Recession.

Palm Beach County Man Teaches Fellow Retirees How To Avoid Scams That Target Seniors

By Dec 11, 2019
Ann and Ira Slakter

“Hi, Poppa. I’m in trouble.”

Ira Slakter says it really DID sound like his grandson on the other end of the phone line that day about six months ago. The caller wove an elaborate tale of how he got into a car accident, briefly left the scene, was hauled in front of a judge on a hit-and-run charge and was told by authorities he was on the hook for tow truck charges. And that he needed "five or six" hundred dollars.

But Slakter wasn’t falling for it.

“My grandson is in college and doesn’t have a car,” says Slakter. “So I said, ‘Whose car are you driving?’ "

Agriculture Commissioner Warns Shoppers Of Black Friday Scams

By Brittany Pagano Nov 23, 2018
John Minchillo / AP via The Miami Herald

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam is warning shoppers to beware of scams as they hit the malls on Black Friday and get ready for online deals on Cyber Monday.

Putnam said some retailers inflate prices ahead of Black Friday to create the illusion of a large price cut. In a press release, Putnam recommended researching normal retail prices ahead of time.

He also advised online shoppers to look carefully at a website’s domain name. Some bogus websites will closely replicate a legitimate site’s name, using incorrect spelling or hyphens.

Supreme Court Considers Writing Itself Out Of Speedy Deportation Cases

By Mar 2, 2020

In a potentially historic case, the Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on the Trump administration's policy of speeding deportations of asylum seekers without them ever having a chance to have their cases heard by a judge.