High School Volleyball Preseason Matches Canceled, Football May Be Next

A referee work stoppage over pay has led to a shortage of officials and the cancellation of high school volleyball preseason matches scheduled for Tuesday in Palm Beach County.

Monday night, the East Coast Volleyball Officials Association, which oversees games in Palm Beach County, announced a work stoppage amid a pay dispute with the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Without licensed officials to oversee the matches, the King’s Academy-Wellington match scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday was canceled, King’s Academy athletic director Chris Hobbs said. It has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday.

Other preseason volleyball matches have also been rescheduled for Thursday, according to an area coach.

