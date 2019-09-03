Hurricane Dorian Update, Understanding the Storm's Pattern and Relief for the Bahamas

On the Tuesday, Sept. 3 episode of Sundial:

Hurricane Dorian Weather Update

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2, but dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge continues on Grand Bahama Island. Surge warnings have been issued in parts of Florida. The storm continues its slow track away from the Bahamas and travels north in the Atlantic. Sundial continues to report on the potential threats to South Florida with an update from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. Chief meteorologist Jeff Huffman joined us.

Dorian Is Not Like Normal Hurricanes

As Hurricane Dorian continues to travel up the Florida east coast, forecasters are struggling to adequately predict the storm’s movement and trajectory. That’s in part because Dorian has moved at such a slow pace through the Atlantic and is behaving much differently than hurricanes in years past. Hugh Willoughby, a professor at Florida International University’s Department of Earth and Science, has studied hurricane behavior for years and flown into storms to collect weather data. He joined Sundial to explain some of the strangeness of Hurricane Dorian's path.

Relief Efforts For The Bahamas

Numerous organizations in South Florida have been leading efforts to support those most impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. They are raising funds and gathering supplies like water, food, hygiene products, flashlights, etc. WLRN reporter Nadege Green has been following up on the #BahamasStrong and all the relief efforts in place.

