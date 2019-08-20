ICE And Its Contractor Geo Group Failed To Treat Immigrants Humanely, Lawsuit Claims

A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that immigration detention authorities have failed to ensure that tens of thousands of immigrants are held in safe and humane conditions as required by federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 55,000 detainees and future detainees in 160 ICE detention centers across the country. Many of the larger detention centers are under contract with Geo Group, based in Boca Raton, or CoreCivic, another private contractor based in Nashville.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security by three organizations: the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit group in Montgomery, Ala., that works on behalf of immigrant justice; the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center in Denver, Colo.; and Disability Rights Advocates in California and New York.

