ICE And Its Contractor Geo Group Failed To Treat Immigrants Humanely, Lawsuit Claims

By MARCIA HEROUX POUNDS 8 minutes ago
  • A guard escorts a detainee in the ICE detention center in the Adelanto, Calif. Geo Group of Boca Raton operates the center.
    A guard escorts a detainee in the ICE detention center in the Adelanto, Calif. Geo Group of Boca Raton operates the center.
    John Moore / Getty Images

A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that immigration detention authorities have failed to ensure that tens of thousands of immigrants are held in safe and humane conditions as required by federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 55,000 detainees and future detainees in 160 ICE detention centers across the country. Many of the larger detention centers are under contract with Geo Group, based in Boca Raton, or CoreCivic, another private contractor based in Nashville.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security by three organizations: the Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit group in Montgomery, Ala., that works on behalf of immigrant justice; the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center in Denver, Colo.; and Disability Rights Advocates in California and New York.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
GEO Group
immigration detention
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Department Of Homeland Security
Southern Poverty Law Center
news

Related Content

Boca Raton Prison Company To Be Investigated By U.S. House Committee

By MARCIA HEROUX POUNDS Jul 12, 2019
John McCall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton-based prison and immigrant detention center company Geo Group was sent a letter this week by the U.S. House Oversight Committee demanding documents for investigation of ICE detention center allegations.

The letter says the committee is investigating “the Trump Administration’s rapidly increasing use of for-profit contractors to detain tens of thousands of immigrants, including a troubling series of reports of health and safety violations and the dramatically escalating and seemingly unchecked costs to U.S. taxpayers for these contracts.”

Boca Raton-Based Private Prison Company And Activists Start War Of Words

By Aug 6, 2018
Daniel Rivero / WLRN News

Boca Raton-based private prison company GEO Group has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Miami-based activist group Dream Defenders, sparking a sharply worded response from the activist group. 

Justice Department Says 'No' To Private Prisons, Bad Thing For Florida Company

By Wilson Sayre Aug 18, 2016
Creative Commons Via Flickr
www.JobsForFelonsHub.com

Private prisons are out for federal inmates, which is bad news for the Boca Raton-based GEO Group.

A memo released Thursday from the U.S. Justice Department said it will be phasing out the use of privately operated prisons, including ones operated by the GEO Group, as soon as possible. Since the announcement, the publicly traded private prison company has seen it’s stocks plummet almost 40 percent by the closing bell.

Wasserman Schultz Wants Authority To Enter Migrant Centers Without Warning

By ANDREW BORYGA Jul 23, 2019
Susan Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz isn’t sure exactly what goes on inside the nation’s migrant detention facilities, but she wants to ability to check without warning that she’s coming.

Wasserman Schultz put forth a bill Monday prohibiting congressional members from being denied entry to any migrant facility operated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services or private contractors working on those agencies’ behalf. The bill also would allow congressional members to visit facilities without notice.