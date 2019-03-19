Related Program: 
The Public Storyteller

Jill Miranda-Baker - Politician Kisses Baby

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 1 hour ago

February 24, 2019  Jill Miranda-Baker's baby was kissed by President George Bush.


Tags: 
The Public Storyteller

Related Content

Debra Ehrhardt - Jamaica Farewell

By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile 1 hour ago

February 17, 2019  Professional storyteller Debra Ehrhardt tells a daring story.