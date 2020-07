Larry Kahn, a Florida Keys journalist who told tough stories with a soft heart for nearly 25 years, has died.

Kahn was the longtime editor of the Keynoter newspaper before taking a job as the public information officer for the Monroe County state attorney two years ago. He was 56 and died at his Marathon home.

Cause of death is pending. His co-workers called the Monroe sheriff’s office to check on him after not being able to reach him on Friday.

Read more at our news partner, FLKeys News.