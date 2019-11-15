Lawmaker Tries Again To Abolish The Constitution Revision Commission

Anger at Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission continues a year after Floridians approved several new plans put on the November 2018 ballot.



The Constitution Revision Commission lumped different ideas into single proposals— sparking outcry. Rep. Brad Drake, R-DeFuniak Springs, says voters are still giving him an earful.

“That’s the one question that I get calls on the most," says Drake. "People call me and say, ‘Drake, tell me about this amendment. What is this doing? What is this vaping issue? What is this doing with off-shore drilling?’ In this last election cycle, more than any other, people were called and they were mad'.”

Drake is again trying to abolish the commission after failing to do so earlier this year.

Desite the fury, the CRC still has its supporters.

"You and I know we talked about this extensively. I was disappointed to see all those confusing policy proposals coming out of the last meeting. But I think there’s a way to address that without just abolishing the commission," said Sen. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersberg.

Lawmakers are also considering measures to limit members to single subject proposals. The Constitution Revision Commission meets once every twenty years, and can put amendments directly on the ballot.

