Lead U.S. Prosecutor In ’08 Epstein Case — Who Sources Say Wanted To Charge Him — Resigns

By Julie K. Brown & Jay Weaver 2 minutes ago
  • MIAMI HERALD

A. Marie Villafaña, the lead federal prosecutor who helped negotiate a controversial plea deal for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has submitted her resignation to the Justice Department, the Miami Herald has learned.

Her departure comes amid a federal probe into the role she and other federal prosecutors, including her former boss, Alexander Acosta, had in sidelining a 53-page indictment against the wealthy New York investor in favor of a state plea to minor prostitution charges in 2008. Epstein, 66, was accused of molesting dozens of underage girls, most of them 14 to 16 years old, at his Palm Beach mansion more than a decade ago. He is now facing federal sex trafficking charges involving minors brought against him last month by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is examining whether Acosta, who resigned his cabinet post as secretary of labor last month — and other U.S. prosecutors involved in the 2007-2008 case — committed misconduct in negotiating the secret pact with Epstein. A federal judge in February ruled that the prior deal was illegally negotiated because Epstein and federal prosecutors concealed it from his victims in violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Jeffrey Epstein
sex trafficking
Palm Beach County
Justice Department
crime victims
news

Related Content

Amid Jeffrey Epstein Uproar, Models Urge Victoria’s Secret To Sign Anti-Harassment Vow

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 7, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

The fallout from Jeffrey Epstein’s association with Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner is reverberating across the fashion and modeling worlds, with more than 100 models signing a letter Tuesday demanding that the lingerie brand do more to combat the sexual abuse and harassment that has plagued the industry for decades.

Florida Governor Orders State Investigation Of Jeffrey Epstein's Work Case

By News Service of Florida Aug 6, 2019
Associated Press

Pointing to a request from the Palm Beach County sheriff, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to oversee an investigation into the handling of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.

Following Alleged Suicide Attempt, Epstein Faces Next Legal Battle

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 1, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

New York prosecutors have more than one million pages of documents that constitute evidence in their case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein’s lawyers said in open court Wednesday.

Epstein attorney Martin G. Weinberg pointed to the voluminous amount of discovery material the government has collected to argue that he needs at least 13 months to prepare for trial, but U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman sided with prosecutors, who asked for a June 2020 court date.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein’s Work Release

By SKYLER SWISHER Jul 26, 2019
Mark Randall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has opened a criminal investigation into how his deputies handled wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s work release about a decade ago, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday.

The sheriff launched an internal investigation on Friday and then broadened it to a criminal probe on Tuesday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

She offered no additional details, other than sharing a statement that Bradshaw wants to “hold those accountable for any failures and ensure that it won’t happen again.”