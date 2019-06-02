Lobbyists, Charities And A Congresswoman Rally Behind Carnival Ahead Of Criminal Case Hearing

  • Politicians, business associations and nonprofits filed letters in support of Carnival Corp. ahead of a hearing Monday.
Carnival Corp. has filed nine letters of support to the federal judge overseeing its criminal case. They are from politicians, business associations and nonprofit organizations, most of whom have close financial ties to the cruise company.

The letters touting Carnival Corp.’s economic impact and charitable donations come ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday during which U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz of Miami will review a settlement agreement reached between federal prosecutors and the Miami-based cruise company.

Carnival Corp. is charged with violating its probation, which started in April 2017 after the company paid $40 million as part of its guilty plea for environmental crimes — illegally dumping oily waste into the ocean and covering it up for a period of eight years. The alleged probation violations include falsifying records and illegally dumping plastic into Bahamian waters.

