Longtime TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88

  • Regis Philbin speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Don Rickles: One Night Only" on May 6, 2014 in New York City.
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Spike TV
Originally published on July 25, 2020 4:16 pm

Regis Philbin, the affable talk show host and a fixture of the small screen for decades, has died at 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family told NPR in a statement.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," they said. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

This story will be updated.

obituaries
Regis Philbin
entertainment
news

