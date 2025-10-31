Here's where to find your polling places in Miami-Dade County

Election Day in Miami-Dade County is upon us.

Local elections in several cities are entering their final days — as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

The cities of Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Homestead and Surfside are all holding off-year elections this year for a number of seats including city mayors, commissioners and council members.

READ MORE: Miami ballot referendums stand to shake up how the city does business

Voters in Miami, Homestead and Surfside will also see referendums and ballot questions when they head to the polls, ones that stand to change how their cities operate by creating term limits for elected officials and amending local construction requirements.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4th. Early voting also continues over the weekend. You can find times and locations here.

To find your specific polling place, along with sample ballots and canvassing board schedules, visit the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections' website.