Nation's Pediatricians Walk Back Support For In-Person School

By 2 hours ago
  • LA Johnson / NPR
Originally published on July 10, 2020 4:41 pm

The American Academy of Pediatrics once again plunged into the growing debate over school reopening with a strong new statement Friday, making clear that while in-person school provides crucial benefits to children, "Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics." The statement also said that "science and community circumstances must guide decision-making."

The AAP is changing tone from the guidance it issued just over two weeks ago. Then, the organization made a national splash by recommending that education leaders and policymakers "should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

The Trump administration this week repeatedly cited the AAP in pressuring school leaders to reopen. Dr. Sally Goza, the association's president, appeared at a White House roundtable with President Trump. She later told Morning Edition's David Greene that local coronavirus infection rates and hot spots have to be taken into consideration to safely reopen schools.

The previous guidance was criticized for saying little about the safety of educators and other school personnel. Friday's statement, cosigned by the two national teacher unions and AASA, the School Superintendents Association, calls for putting educators as well as other stakeholders at the center of decision-making. It emphasized that reopening safely will take more money: "We call on Congress and the administration to provide the federal resources needed to ensure that inadequate funding does not stand in the way of safely educating and caring for children in our schools."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
children
education
news

Related Content

Heard On Sundial: PBC Schools Stay Remote, COVID-19’s Effects on Kids, And COVID-19 In Latin America

By & Jul 9, 2020
Getty Images via the Miami Herald

On this Thursday, July 9, episode of Sundial:

 

Palm Beach County Schools Fully Remote Learning

 

After a six hour meeting on Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board unanimously agreed that classes would resume fully online in August. 

With School Buildings Closed, Children's Mental Health Is Suffering

By May 14, 2020

Nightmares. Tantrums. Regressions. Grief. Violent outbursts. Exaggerated fear of strangers. Even suicidal thoughts. In response to a call on social media, parents across the country shared with NPR that the mental health of their young children appears to be suffering as the weeks of lockdown drag on.

Yes, You Can Take Your Kids For A Walk

By Mar 19, 2020

Parents and caregivers face a daunting task right now: keeping their children safe, active and engaged for what will likely be several weeks of school closings. The good news is that all kinds of people — families, educators, artists — are sharing best practices.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for kids will be staying active, while at the same time staying socially distant, says pediatrician Dr. David Hill. He says families should get outside, but avoid playgrounds because they encourage children to play in close contact with one another.