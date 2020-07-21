Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation Wins Key Affordable Housing Lawsuit

By 1 hour ago
  • Aswan Village Apartments is a 216-unit affordable housing complex in Opa-locka.
    Aswan Village Apartments is a 216-unit affordable housing complex in Opa-locka.
    Courtesy of Alban Communications

Earlier this month, the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC) won a lawsuit against HallKeen Management, a property management company, over ownership stakes of Aswan Village Apartments.

Founded in 1980 by Willie Logan, the OLCDC is a nonprofit organization that builds and sustains affordable housing communities in northern Miami-Dade. It also provides under-resourced communities with outlets in arts and culture, entrepreneurship, education, and other services.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now. Thank you.

Aswan Village is a 216-unit, affordable housing complex that’s home to low-income families, seniors, and single parents. The residents’ household income is between 30 percent and 60 percent of the county’s median income.

The OLCDC sued HallKeen after it did not comply with the non-profit organization’s right of first refusal under Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). The section establishes the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. 

The LIHTC provides more locally-owned affordable housing developments to avoid gentrification. In this case, the program allows the OLCDC the right of first refusal of HallKeen’s offer to purchase Aswan Village. The right of first refusal is enacted if HallKeen planned to sell the property. 

“We were selling to an investor, someone who had never built affordable housing units, and what they saw was the value and the equity in this property,” Logan said. “And we were afraid that once the compliance period was over, this investor would not be motivated to keep affordable housing.”

HallKeen was looking to sell the Aswan Village property to an equity firm in New York. However, non-profits who participate in the LIHTC program, such as OLCDC, can purchase the property at the lowest price at the end of the investor’s term of the investment. HallKeen tried to sell it at fair-market value.

“The court, on all accounts, agreed with us without having to go to trial that the facts of the case and the evidence that was presented, it was clear that our contract had been breached by HallKeen,” Logan said. “We had a right to purchase the property for that agreed-upon price when they signed that contract with us.”

Willie Logan is the Founder and CEO of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation.
Credit Courtesy of Alban Communications

HallKeen must now transfer Aswan Village to the OLCDC at the below-market sale price.

“This ruling by the judge will ensure that affordable housing, when it’s built, would remain affordable housing to mission-driven organizations if they have that right of first refusal, and those properties would not be sold from under them,” Logan said.

David Davenport, OLCDC’s attorney for this case, mentioned that investors who try to manipulate these nonprofit organizations are a threat to the affordable housing industry.

“Across the country, in a variety of different circumstances, you may end up with situations where you have less-sophisticated parties,” Davenport said. “Parties that don’t have the resolve or don’t have the wherewithal or don’t have the financial means to go through a costly litigation battle like this.” 

Davenport explained that HallKeen made the case more expensive than it needed to be in an effort to overwhelm OLCDC.

“I’ve seen that happen in other instances where [the non-profits] say, ‘I can’t afford to fight, so here, take it.’ And that’s sad,” Davenport said.

Logan understands the role that local nonprofits play in underdeveloped and underrepresented communities.

“We are the backbone of those communities, and we’re bigger than most small businesses and medium-sized businesses, minority or otherwise, and should be treated and looked at as such because, without us, most of our communities would be in much worse shape,” Logan said.    

Now the OLCDC’s legal team will tie-up any loose ends following the case, and they’ll schedule a jury trial on damages of more than $1 million. 

“We’re going to take this money and not only invest and renovate on these particular units, but we will take some of those proceeds, buy additional land, and build additional affordable housing units,” Logan said.

Tags: 
Local News
news
affordable housing
Miami Dade

Related Content

Could Florida Face An Eviction Flood After Moratorium Ends?

By Tom Flanigan Jul 17, 2020

With a few exceptions, renters in Florida still have some protections against eviction. But there are fears that the state's landlords may move quickly to evict in-arrears tenants once those protections expire.

White House Looks At 'Opportunity Zone' Extension In Wake Of COVID-19

By May 22, 2020

The White House is looking at extending a tax break for investments in certain low-income neighborhoods as it tries to find ways to address the devastating impact of the coronavirus on communities of color in America.

A provision in the 2017 tax cut law allows investors to defer and lower their capital gains taxes through 2026 if they invest their profits into designated "opportunity zones" –- areas struggling with high unemployment and low wages.

Plan To Add 1,300 New Affordable Housing Units In Keys Closer To Reality

By Apr 27, 2020
Tim Chapman / Miami Herald

A plan to add 1,300 affordable rental units to the Florida Keys is a step closer to reality, as a state administrative law judge sided with the cities that want the new units.

Fort Lauderdale Sued Over Blocked Housing For Low-Income Residents

By Susannah Bryan Mar 16, 2020

A 15-story apartment tower planned for downtown would have become home to the region’s lowest-income residents. But last fall, city officials blocked the project from moving forward on grounds it was not allowed.

Now, the developer has filed lawsuits in both federal and state courts accusing Fort Lauderdale of “explicitly discriminatory” policies and practices. Both lawsuits were filed Friday.

Heard On Sundial: Calls For A Stay-At-Home Order, Affordable Housing, Making Films During A Pandemic

By Jul 14, 2020
EMILY MICHOT / MIAMI HERALD

On this Tuesday, July 14, episode of Sundial:

Rep. Donna Shalala Calls For Stay-At-Home Order

Florida is one of the epicenters for the coronavirus nationwide and the numbers show no signs of improvement.