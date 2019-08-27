Palm Beach County Holocaust Controversy Prompts Legislation

A Palm Beach County Holocaust controversy is prompting legislation to strengthen the state’s standards on teaching students about the extermination of millions of Jews during World War II.

State Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, and state Rep. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed bills Monday to expand a state law mandating Holocaust education. The new law would include charter schools and private schools that accept state-backed scholarships.

"Every government-funded school must teach our children about the atrocities of the Holocaust, and they must learn the importance of confronting racism in order to prevent future tragedies,” Polsky said in a statement.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.