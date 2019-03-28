Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Miami Beach Pride & Ultra Music Fest Environmental Concerns

In Florida and across the country, the heart of the gun control debate revolves around the question: Who can have access to guns? Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a meeting to discuss new federal gun legislation that would encourage through funding incentives states to implement a system where courts can remove weapons from people who may be harmful to themselves or others. Florida’s “Red Flag Laws” is similar legislation that was enacted as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act following the Parkland massacre. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw was in Washington D.C. speaking with lawmakers about Florida’s Red Flag law. He joined Sundial to talk about this proposed legislation.

Need support right now? WLRN put together a list of free mental health and trauma resources.

Miami Beach Pride kicks off next week with a series of events celebrating the LGBTQ community and history of the area. The Grand Marshall of the pride parade is retired Miami Beach Detective Juan Sanchez. Sanchez was with the Miami Beach Police Department from 1987 - 2010 and there was appointed as department’s LGBTQ liaison. He also worked with the Justice Department in establishing guidelines for interactions with the transgender community, which have been used in dozens of police departments around the country. He joined Sundial to talk about the Miami Beach Police's efforts in this respect.

The music festival Ultra is back this weekend and tens of thousands of electronic music fans are expected to attend. This year Ultra has a new home on Virginia Key — in the park outside the Miami Marine Stadium and Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. This recent move has stirred some concerns from environmental activist, politicians, and researchers. The Miami-born event has a reputation for its loud music, creating huge traffic problems and when it ends, leaving loads of clean up on its grounds. One of the biggest concerns had been the noise’s impact to marine life. Miami Waterkeeper, a South Florida Environmental non-profit, released a seven- page response to Ultra’s environmental plans outlining their concerns. The director of Miami Waterkeeper Rachel Silverstein joined Sundial to go through their concerns.