Payday Loans, Uber Addresses Sexual Assault Campaign & Sundial Book Club: Zora Neale Hurston

Payday loans are marketed as quick cash to help people get to their next paycheck, but they come at a great cost with an average interest of 300 percent and people getting multiple loans over time, according to a 2016 report. The Community Financial Services Association of America, which lobbies on behalf of payday lenders, held their annual conference in Trump National Doral Miami recently and faith leaders from across South Florida protested the event, arguing payday lenders disproportionately target low-income minority groups. Angel Pittman protested at the event and is the Vice President of Touching Miami with Love, a faith-based organization. Pittman and Charla Rios, a researcher at the Center for Responsible Lending, which focuses on payday loan practices, joined Sundial to talk about this issue.

The ride-sharing company Uber has launched a sexual assault awareness campaign in South Florida. Uber has faced legal cases dealing with sexual assault over the years and has been criticized for not background checking their drivers. Since joining Uber in 2017, the company's chief legal officer Tony West has made plans to be fully transparent about data on sexual assaults that occur with both their drivers and riders. In South Florida, West is meeting with organizations to work with advocates on how the company can be more proactive. West joined Sundial to talk about the company’s latest efforts.

During the month of March the Sundial Book Club has been reading “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” by Zora Neale Hurston. The story centers on a black woman named Janie Crawford, who returns to the town of Eatonville, Florida after a long absence. Janie is a confident woman who has unique and challenging relationships with men, her family, and the townsfolk. N. Y. Nathiri, Executive Director of the Zora Neale Hurston Museum joined Sundial to talk about the museum and Hurston’s legacy.

