Petitioners Petition To Make It Harder To Petition in Florida (Yes, You Read That Right)

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Columbia City Blog /Flickr

With state lawmakers also considering the idea, a political committee has filed a proposed ballot measure that could make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution.

A committee known as Keep Our Constitution Clean PC filed the proposal last week at the state Division of Elections.

Under it, passage of proposed constitutional amendments would require support from two-thirds of voters, up from the current 60 percent.

Keep Our Constitution Clean PC would need to submit 766,200 petition signatures to get on the 2020 ballot. Lawmakers also have the power to place issues on the ballot.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee is scheduled Wednesday to take up a proposal (SJR 232), filed by Chairman Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, that also seeks a two-thirds threshold for approval of proposed constitutional amendments.

The proposals come after voters in November passed 11 constitutional amendments on issues ranging from holding down property taxes to banning greyhound racing.

Changing the approval threshold from 60 percent to two-thirds would require taking the issue to voters in the 2020 election.

constitutional amendments
Florida Constitution
legislature
Florida Legislature
news

Bundled Amendment Ban Heads To Florida Senate

By Mar 13, 2019

A Florida Senate bill that would ban the practice of “bundling” proposed constitutional amendments by the state’s Constitution Revision Commission cleared the Rules Committee Wednesday and is now headed to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Amendment 9 In Two Acts: We Unbundle Arguments Around The Drilling And Vaping Ban

By Oct 24, 2018
Sammy Mack / WLRN

Buried deep in the War-and-Peace-length tome that is this November's Florida ballot, voters will find a question asking if a ban on offshore drilling and a ban on vaping should be codified in the state constitution.

Yup, Amendment 9 is the bundled amendment bringing together e-cigarettes and oil rigs.

In its own words:

NO. 9

CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION

Article II, Section 7

Article X, Section 20

Understanding The 2018 Ballot: Why Constitutional Amendments Have Several Questions At Once

By Oct 22, 2018
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

As voters across Florida gear up for early voting for the November elections, and as some ballots have already been shipped out to overseas voters, one question is being repeated over dinner tables and text message chains: “How should I vote on this amendment that is asking me three different questions at the same time?”