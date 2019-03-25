Poisonous Bufo Toads Infest Palm Beach Gardens Neighborhood

  • The Cane Toad, also known as the bufo toad, was introduced in Florida from South America to try to control sugar cane pests earlier this century. Gland secretions of cane toads are highly toxic and can sicken or even kill domestic pets.
    R.D. Bartlett / Associated Press

A Florida suburb is being plagued by thousands of poisonous toads.

Experts say the amphibians are bufo toads, also known as cane toads. Residents in the infested Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood worry toxins secreted by the toads will harm their pets and children.

News stations broadcast images of the small toads clogging pool filters, hopping en masse across driveways and sidewalks, and lurking in landscaped lawns.

Resident Jennifer Quasha told WPBF her family first noticed the toads Friday. She said hundreds of them were in her swimming pool.

Mark Holladay of the pest removal service Toad Busters told WPTV that recent rains coupled with warm temperatures sent the amphibians into a breeding cycle.

Holladay said even more toads are likely to spread throughout South Florida in the coming weeks.

