Politicians Call For Florida’s Health Department To Be Transparent About New Coronavirus

At two forums this week on the state’s preparedness for the new coronavirus, political leaders expressed discontent about the Florida Department of Health’s stance on withholding public information about pending virus cases in the state or exact measures being taken to prepare for a potential outbreak.

In Orlando on Monday, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park hosted a roundtable discussion with local health and airport experts on COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) and how it could affect Florida.

“I did invite the Florida Department of Health and they declined,” she told the panelists and the audience. “If they were here I would urge them to be as frank and forthcoming as they can be with the public about pending cases even if such candor is not strictly required under federal law."

