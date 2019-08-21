Prison Operator J-Pay, Sea Turtle Restoration & Film 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

The corrections-related service provider JPay operates in prisons across the country, and is based in Miramar, Florida. Though the company initially offered wire-transfers for inmates to receive money from loved ones, it has since transitioned to offering video conferencing, emailing and greeting cards. And there are concerns the company is overcharging. Freelance journalist and author Victoria Law has been following JPay for years and she spoke with Sundial about the charges families face for wire transfers and the move towards video conferencing instead of face to face interaction.

Listen to today's full show.

Turtle nesting season is at its peak across South Florida. Though pollution, development and natural predators have negatively impacted the sea turtle population, the sea turtle population is slowly recuperating. The nesting species are protected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and are being restored through conservation efforts and legislation. Sundial was joined by Marine Biologist Michael Heithaus, Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Education at Florida International University, to talk about the restoration efforts and an update on the sea turtle population.

A new independent film called "Peanut Butter Falcon," starring Shia Laboeuf, features a South Florida actor named Zack Gottagsen. The film follows a young man with Down syndrome who is in love with the world of wrestling. Gottagsen is from Boynton Beach and is now working as an actor in Hollywood. Sundial spoke with Gottagsen and the directors of the film, Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson.