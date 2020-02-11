A Russian Fairy Tale, A Rodeo And Sinatra Songs Take The Stage In Miami City Ballet's Latest

  • Nathalia Arja in 'Firebird.' Choreography by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.
    Nathalia Arja in 'Firebird.' Choreography by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.
    Karolina Kuras
  • Jennifer Lauren and former Miami City Ballet dancer Michael Sean Breeden in 'Nine Sinatra Songs.' Choreography by Twyla Tharp.
    Jennifer Lauren and former Miami City Ballet dancer Michael Sean Breeden in 'Nine Sinatra Songs.' Choreography by Twyla Tharp.
    Daniel Azoulay

It took some doing, but Miami City Ballet finally got an elusive bird to leave its nest in Manhattan and fly down south.

“So this wonderful ballet with such rich history and extraordinary choreography really had never been seen outside of New York. And I thought, ‘How equitable is that?,’ “ Miami City Ballet Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez says. “Why should the Northeast have all the fun?"

The “fun” Lopez refers to is “Firebird,” a fanciful ballet based on an old Russian fairy tale, with music by Igor Stravinsky and choreography by two masters of the dance, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.

Miami City Ballet’s version is the first time “Firebird” has been done outside of New York City Ballet. The original 1949 production created for that company featured sets designed by legendary painter Marc Chagall. For decades, the designs were held fast by NYCB more as priceless works of art than mere set dressing.

Lopez appealed to the Balanchine and Robbins trusts and struck a deal; her company could have “Firebird,” with redesigned sets and costumes. Miami City Ballet has gone a step further, with 3-D projections that bring the forests and other fantasy landscapes to vivid life.

Rounding out the rest of Miami City Ballet’s Program 3 this season is “Rodeo,” with music by Aaron Copeland and choreography by Tony Award winner Justin Peck; and the MCB staple “Nine Sinatra Songs,” choreographed by Twyla Tharpe.

If you go

Miami City Ballet’s Program Three

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, Miami

  • 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
  • 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, West Palm Beach

  • 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21
  • 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
  • 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, Fort Lauderdale

  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
  • 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1
