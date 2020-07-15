Scott Israel, Candidate For Broward Sheriff, Hospitalized With COVID-19

Scott Israel, a candidate for Broward County sheriff, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Last night I tested positive for COVID-19,” Israel said in a statement released by his campaign. “I am in a local area hospital for further evaluation. After experiencing symptoms over the past several days and at the urging of family and friends, I decided to take another coronavirus test. This time, unfortunately, the test was positive. Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus. My outlook is positive, my faith is strong, and I rest in the strong support of loving family, friends and colleagues. While I am quarantined our campaign will continue, in earnest. Please protect one another, love one another, stay vigilant and fight, fight, fight for the health and safety of our community.”

Israel was ousted from office in January 2019 by Gov. Ron DeSantis and replaced with Gregory Tony, who Israel is facing in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary.

