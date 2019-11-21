Related Program: The Public Storyteller Shawn Wellcome - ESOL Revelation By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neil • 31 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller ShareTweetEmail October 13, 2019 Professional storyteller Shawn Wellcome learns from his students. Listen Listening... / 8:45 October 13, 2019 Professional storyteller Shawn Wellcome learns from his students. Tags: The Public StorytellerShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Uva de Aragon - Staying with Mom By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 40 minutes ago October 6, 2019 Uva de Aragon spends as much time as she can with her mother. Listen Listening... / 11:27 October 6, 2019 Uva de Aragon spends as much time as she can with her mother.