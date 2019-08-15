Society Gone Mad Conference, Puerto Rico's New Governor Wanda Vázquez & Billy Corben's Screwball Doc

Broward County security experts, lawmakers, journalists and professors are meeting Thursday for "Society Gone Mad: 3rd Annual Societal Violence Conference.” The event will focus on the recent mass shootings in places of worship. Stephanie Viegas, a former FBI special agent who now works as director of security for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, was part of a panel in Broward. She joined Sundial to talk about the panel, the threat of shootings in public spaces and how to prepare.

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez has been sworn in as Puerto Rico's new governor. This came after Pedro Pierluisi's appointment by former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was declared unconstitutional by the island’s Supreme Court. In one of her first moves as new governor, Vázquez suspended Rosselló’s contract of the island’s power grid and recently has vowed to evaluate all government contracts constructed by the former governor. Florida International University Professor Jorge Duany is author of the book, “Puerto Rico: What Everyone Needs to Know.” He joined Sundial to talk about Puerto Rico’s new governor and what the transition and new leadership role means for the island.

South Florida filmmaker Billy Corben’s documentary, “Screwball,” about former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and the Biogenesis steroid scandal, is now available on Netflix. The documentary is told through a series of interviews and humorous reenactments by children. Corben joined Sundial to talk about his research and why Miami plays such a critical role in the world of steroids.