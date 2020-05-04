South Florida Artists Haven't Slowed Down Their Work. Are You One Of Them?

The coronavirus pandemic may havedforced arts venues to shut down, but that doesn't mean South Florida artists have slowed down.

We've found that many are staying connected with their audiences through social media and live-streaming events. Everywhere you look, local theater companies, playwrights, musicians, actors, dancers, choreographers, spoken-word and visual artists are hosting such online happenings.

If you're an arts organization (no matter what size) or an independent artist who's reaching out in this way, we would love to get your story on air and online.

It's for a new WLRN series called "Intermission" — covering how the arts in South Florida are trying to stay healthy throughout the crisis.

To share your story, email us at talktous@wlrnnews.org with the subject line "Intermission." A producer or reporter may be in touch to follow up.