South Florida Presidential Candidate, WLRN On The 70 Million Podcast & O Cinema Wynwood Closes

A South Florida man is entering the mix of Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 election. City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has launched an exploratory presidential bid and plans to make a formal announcement on March 30. "Name recognition does not define leadership," Messam says. He hopes to run on the issues of comprehensive gun legislation, the environment and immigration. He joined Sundial to talk about his presidential campaign.

WLRN reporters Nadege Green and Danny Rivero recently partnered with the 70 Million Podcast, which focuses on solutions to problems in the criminal justice system. They reported on the Criminal Mental Health Project, a Miami-Dade County program that’s helping people with mental illness who land in the criminal justice system get connected with proper care. The project has been so successful that it's become a national model. Judge Steven Leifman founded the project and joined both reporters on Sundial to talk about the project.

O Cinema Wynwood officially closed last Friday. Since 2011, the institution had been a space for independent films, artist talks and community gatherings. Last September, O Cinema announced its land had been sold and would be turned into a residential housing space. Kareem Tabsch is the co-founder of O Cinema and joined Sundial to talk about the end of an era.