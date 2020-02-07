Spanish River Principal Fired Over Holocaust Remarks Makes Case That His Firing Wasn't Legitimate

By Andrew Marra 4 minutes ago
  • Attorney Craig Freger talks with fired Spanish River High principal William Latson, right, at an administrative court hearing at which Latson is trying to get his job restored.
    Attorney Craig Freger talks with fired Spanish River High principal William Latson, right, at an administrative court hearing at which Latson is trying to get his job restored.
    Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post

Former Spanish River High Principal William Latson is trying to get his job back.

A Palm Beach County public schools investigator criticized his supervisors’ handling of a high school principal’s explosive Holocaust remarks, calling the district’s decision to fire the principal “problematic.”

Robert Pinkos, a personnel investigator, told an administrative judge Wednesday that he was tasked last summer with investigating Spanish River High Principal William Latson, whose comments about the Holocaust sparked international controversy.

Read more at the Palm Beach Post

Tags: 
Holocaust
Palm Beach County
Boca Raton
Palm Beach County Schools
Holocaust education
news
Local News

Related Content

Spanish River High Principal Removed After Comments About Holocaust

By Lois K. Solomon Jul 9, 2019
Gina Fontana / Via the South Florida Sun Sentinel

A principal in heavily Jewish Boca Raton is out of a job because he refused to say the Holocaust was a real historical event.

Spanish River High School Principal William Latson told a parent that as a public school official he needed to remain “politically neutral” — sensitive to both Holocaust education advocates and people who deny the destruction of six million Jews during World War II.

State And School Officials Call For Resignation Of Principal Who Couldn't Say Holocaust Happened

By & Jul 13, 2019
Gina Fontana / via the South Florida Sun Sentinel

William Latson, the principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, was removed from his post this week. The Palm Beach Post reported on an email exchange he had with a parent – he wrote he could not say the Holocaust was a factual event.

Latson was reassigned to a district office job after the Post published its story. The Palm Beach County school district will likely vote on whether to renew his contract on July 24th.

School Board To Vote Wednesday On Firing Ex-principal Who Made Holocaust Comments

By Lois K. Solomon Oct 30, 2019
Gina Fontana / via the South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Palm Beach County School Board will decide Wednesday whether William Latson, former principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, should be fired for comments he made about the Holocaust.

At a meeting that starts at 2:30 p.m., the board will vote on whether to accept a recommendation from Superintendent Donald Fennoy to fire Latson for failing to carry out several school district policies, including not fulfilling his responsibilities as a principal and violating ethical codes.

Latson said he will be at the meeting.

Palm Beach County Superintendent Recommends Ending Principal's Contract Over Holocaust Comments

By Madeline Fox Jul 10, 2019
Gina Fontana / via the South Florida Sun Sentinel

The superintendent of Palm Beach County Schools said Wednesday that he recommended that the school board not renew former Spanish River High School principal William Latson's contract. 

Latson was reassigned to a district position last week after news emerged that he had sent an email claiming he couldn’t say the Holocaust was a factual, historical event.