Spanish River Principal Fired Over Holocaust Remarks Makes Case That His Firing Wasn't Legitimate

Former Spanish River High Principal William Latson is trying to get his job back.

A Palm Beach County public schools investigator criticized his supervisors’ handling of a high school principal’s explosive Holocaust remarks, calling the district’s decision to fire the principal “problematic.”

Robert Pinkos, a personnel investigator, told an administrative judge Wednesday that he was tasked last summer with investigating Spanish River High Principal William Latson, whose comments about the Holocaust sparked international controversy.

Read more at the Palm Beach Post.