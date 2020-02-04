Study: Tweets About Flooded Miami Streets Come Before The Actual Floods

When water levels start to rise in Miami, pictures and videos quickly pop up on social media of cars fording deep puddles, and tourists trying to keep their luggage dry.

A new study suggests that those posts — specifically, the tweets — could be an effective method for measuring the real-life impact of floods. It also highlights the gaps in the official government measurements for flooding, an issue that has already prompted the city of Miami to find new ways to measure flooding in the city.

The University of California Davis study found that Miami residents start to ramp up their Twitter posts about flooding long before the city hits the official measure for minor flooding, which suggests that even low levels of flooding affect day-to-day life in the city.

