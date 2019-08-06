Summer Gas Prices In Florida Lowest In 2 Years

By WJCT News 3 hours ago
Florida drivers are seeing cheaper gas prices this summer, in part due to a global oversupply and rising tension in the U.S.-China trade war. That’s according to an analysis by AAA, the American Automobile Association.

Summer gas prices have averaged nearly 20 cents per gallon less than last summer in Florida.

"Continued weakness in the oil market has allowed for the cheapest summertime gas prices in two years," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman.

The average Florida driver is now paying $38 for a full tank of gasoline, which is $4 less than last April when prices hit their highest point of the year.

"As we approach the end of summer driving season, gas price hikes should be few and far between. When students go back to school, gasoline demand dips, because fewer families are taking extended roads trips. The demand drop normally helps keep downward pressure on prices at the pump through the rest of the year," said Jenkins.

At last check, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Jacksonville was $2.45, according to AAA. The current statewide average was about $2.51.

