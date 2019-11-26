Sunrise Expects Big Crowds, Traffic Gridlock For ‘Unprecedented’ Trump Rally

Unless you are going to President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday, stay away from the BB&T Center.

Sunrise is expecting heavy traffic near the arena and the nearby Sawgrass Mills mall with “tens of thousands” of people expected to attend, according to an advisory issued by the city. The Sawgrass Expressway near the arena will be closed to commercial trucks during the afternoon rush hour, and drivers can expect significant delays with traffic being merged into one lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the day with the arena parking lot opening at 7 a.m., and the arena’s doors opening to Trump fans at 3 p.m..

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.