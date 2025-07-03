Indepence Day travel shows higher gas prices, busy roads and airports

A record 4.6 million Floridians are expected to travel over the next few days for the Independence Day holiday, up three percent from last year.



According to the Triple A, gas prices in Florida now average three dollars and seven cents per gallon.



While that’s up seven cents over the past week, drivers are paying 33 cents per gallon less than last year.



The vast majority of those traveling this week will be driving, but air travel is also expected to break records.

Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins said people need to be patient, as Florida roads and airports will be very busy.

“You should expect to encounter congestion out there on the roads, particularly in the afternoon and early evening hours. So, leave early in the morning. If you are taking a flight, arrive at least two to three hours before your departure time,” he said.



Three of the top 10 national travel destinations this week are in Florida.

