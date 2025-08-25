Everglades wildfire still burning in Broward

The Mile Marker 39 wildfire in the Everglades, west of U.S. 27, continues to burn.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is 85% contained and has burned through at least 42,000 acres of the Everglades in western Broward County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire, which originally started out as two separate brush fires, has burned since Aug. 18.

If smoky conditions are present near you, it’s recommended to limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and use air purifiers if available.

READ MORE: Everglades wildfire burns for third day, 10% contained

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

