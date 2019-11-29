Tree Lightings, Parades And Sufganiyot, Oh My! A Roundup Of Palm Beach County's Holiday Celebrations

See something we missed? Let us know! Email Palm Beach County reporter Madeline Fox.
Saturday, November 30th
- Downtown Abacoa hosts Jupiter’s Holiday Block Party at noon.
- Palm Beach Gardens’ Downtown at the Gardens tree lighting goes from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Lake Worth Beach’s tree lighting is at 6 p.m. (Look for the tree next to the old City Hall building on Lake Avenue.)
- In West Palm Beach, the Holiday Celebration on the Square at Rosemary Square runs 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 1st
- The lighting of the Grand Hall Christmas Tree at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum starts at 2 p.m. and requires payment for admission.
Monday, December 2nd
- The Town of Palm Beach lights a tree in Bradley Park at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3rd
- Palm Beach Shores is decorating a holiday tree at 9:15 a.m. in front of the town hall.
- After a 5 p.m. parade, Palm Beach will light a tree in Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m., and its famous Worth Avenue tree at 6:29 p.m.
Wednesday, December 4th
- Palm Beach Shores lights its tree at 6 p.m.
- North Palm Beach lights its tree at 7 p.m. The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park.
Thursday, December 5th
- It's the last day of Belle Glade’s silent auction of themed trees at the Dolly Hand Center.
- Palm Springs is kicking off its holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting and Menorah presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. in the courtyard of the Palm Springs Municipal Complex on Cypress Lane.
- The Town of Highland Beach is celebrating its 70th anniversary and Light Up the Holidays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall parking lot on South Ocean Boulevard.
- Delray Beach lights its 100-foot Christmas tree at 7 p.m.
- West Palm Beach will light Sandi, “the world’s only 700-ton sand holiday tree,” at 7 p.m. as part of a Clematis by Night celebration that runs from 6 to 10 p.m. around the 100 block of Clematis Street.
Friday, December 6th
- Ocean Ridge is holding its annual holiday event, for Ocean Ridge residents only, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.
- Lake Park lights its tree with festivities starting at 6 p.m. in the Town Green at Park Ave. and 9th Street. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
- Day one of Palm Beach Gardens’ two-day holiday bazaar kicks off at 4404 Burns Road. Friday’s bazaar overlaps with the tree lighting, which happens from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burns Road Community Center (although Santa is slated to make an appearance a little earlier).
- Juno Beach hosts Christmas by the Lake starting at 6 p.m. at Juno Beach Town Center on Ocean Drive.
- Riviera Beach hosts Winter Wonderland at the Marina from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Marina Event Center on East 13th Street. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
- Wellington will light its tree at 6:30 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater, with a concert by the Blues Brothers Soul Band to follow at 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 7th
- It's day two of Palm Beach Gardens’ holiday bazaar.
- Lake Worth Beach’s German-inspired Christkindlmarkt opens for business.
- Jupiter Inlet Colony hosts its Holiday Mart in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelter Lane and Colony Road.
- Royal Palm Beach will light its tree at Winterfest in Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. The events start at 1 p.m. and go through 9 p.m.
- Greenacres lights its tree at Holiday in the Park at 5 p.m.
- Boca Raton’s Jingle Jam Fest runs from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.
- Boynton Beach hosts its holiday parade starting at 4 p.m. along Federal Highway. “Light Up the Park,” when the city will light the banyans in Dewey Park, will follow at 6 p.m.
- The northern county gets its Holiday Boat Parade with a route that runs from North Palm Beach around 6 p.m. to Jupiter around 8 p.m.
- It's also a big day for Lake Clarke Shores, with its Holidays in Paradise Parade starting at 11 a.m. and its holiday tree lighting in Memorial Park at 6 p.m.
- Winterfest Lantana is a two-hour extravaganza at the Lantana Recreation Center from 6 to 8 p.m. It features — among other things — Santa, a hayride, a tree lighting and band performances.
Sunday, December 8th
- It's the second day of the Lake Worth Beach Christkindlmarkt.
- The Jupiter-Tequesta Athletic Association hosts its annual parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along A1A.
- Wellington’s holiday parade starts at 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 11th
- Boca Raton’s holiday street parade to Mizner Park happens from 7:30 to 9 p.m., beginning at Federal Highway and SE 5th and heading north.
Friday, December 13th
- Wellington hosts Winterfest, featuring performer Vanilla Ice, starting at 6 p.m.
- Delray Beach and Boynton Beach celebrate the annual Holiday Boat Parade at 6 p.m. with watch parties and other suggested vantage points listed here.
Saturday, December 14th
- Palm Springs hosts Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade beginning at 8 a.m.
- Jupiter hosts There’s Snow Place Like Jupiter in Abacoa Community Park from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Then there’s Delray Beach’s Holiday Parade at 6 p.m.
- Lake Worth Beach will host a Roaring 20s holiday parade at 6 p.m, starting at Federal Highway and Lucerne Ave.
- Wellington has its own holiday boat parade on Lake Wellington starting at 6:25 p.m.
Sunday, December 15th
- Boca Raton has its holiday boat parade along the Intracoastal from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, December 19th
- Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee is bringing Santa to the chimpanzees at Christmas with the Chimps, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, December 20th
- The Lake Osborne Boat Parade starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 22nd
- Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach hosts a Countdown to Hanukkah from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Delray Beach will light its menorah at the Old School Square Pavilion on Swinton Ave at 6 p.m.
Monday, December 23rd
- In Boca Raton, PJ Library and Boca Center will “Light Up the 2nd Night of Chanukah” at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Shops at Boca Center.
- Juno Beach is also celebrating Hanukkah from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 11th
- Greenacres celebrates its Fiesta de Pueblo – 3 Kings Day starting at 1 p.m.
Better luck next year – here’s the events that have already happened, if you want to know what to look for in 2020
- Belle Glade’s tree lighting was November 19th.
- Boca Raton lit its tree on Saturday, November 23rd.
- The Harbourside tree lighting in Jupiter happened November 23rd.