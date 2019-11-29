Tree Lightings, Parades And Sufganiyot, Oh My! A Roundup Of Palm Beach County's Holiday Celebrations

  • Tis the season for Christmas tree lightings, parades and other holiday events.
See something we missed? Let us know! Email Palm Beach County reporter Madeline Fox.

Saturday, November 30th

Sunday, December 1st

Monday, December 2nd

  • The Town of Palm Beach lights a tree in Bradley Park at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3rd

Wednesday, December 4th

Thursday, December 5th

Friday, December 6th

  • Ocean Ridge is holding its annual holiday event, for Ocean Ridge residents only, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.
  • Lake Park lights its tree with festivities starting at 6 p.m. in the Town Green at Park Ave. and 9th Street. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
  • Day one of Palm Beach Gardens’ two-day holiday bazaar kicks off at 4404 Burns Road. Friday’s bazaar overlaps with the tree lighting, which happens from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burns Road Community Center (although Santa is slated to make an appearance a little earlier).
  • Juno Beach hosts Christmas by the Lake starting at 6 p.m. at Juno Beach Town Center on Ocean Drive.
  • Riviera Beach hosts Winter Wonderland at the Marina from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Marina Event Center on East 13th Street. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m.
  • Wellington will light its tree at 6:30 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater, with a concert by the Blues Brothers Soul Band to follow at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7th

  • It's day two of Palm Beach Gardens’ holiday bazaar.
  • Lake Worth Beach’s German-inspired Christkindlmarkt opens for business.
  • Jupiter Inlet Colony hosts its Holiday Mart in the Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelter Lane and Colony Road.
  • Royal Palm Beach will light its tree at Winterfest in Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. The events start at 1 p.m. and go through 9 p.m.
  • Greenacres lights its tree at Holiday in the Park at 5 p.m.
  • Boca Raton’s Jingle Jam Fest runs from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.
  • Boynton Beach hosts its holiday parade starting at 4 p.m. along Federal Highway. “Light Up the Park,” when the city will light the banyans in Dewey Park, will follow at 6 p.m.
  • The northern county gets its Holiday Boat Parade with a route that runs from North Palm Beach around 6 p.m. to Jupiter around 8 p.m.
  • It's also a big day for Lake Clarke Shores, with its Holidays in Paradise Parade starting at 11 a.m. and its holiday tree lighting in Memorial Park at 6 p.m.
  • Winterfest Lantana is a two-hour extravaganza at the Lantana Recreation Center from 6 to 8 p.m. It features — among other things — Santa, a hayride, a tree lighting and band performances.

Sunday, December 8th

  • It's the second day of the Lake Worth Beach Christkindlmarkt.
  • The Jupiter-Tequesta Athletic Association hosts its annual parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along A1A.
  • Wellington’s holiday parade starts at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11th

  • Boca Raton’s holiday street parade to Mizner Park happens from 7:30 to 9 p.m., beginning at Federal Highway and SE 5th and heading north.

Friday, December 13th

  • Wellington hosts Winterfest, featuring performer Vanilla Ice, starting at 6 p.m.
  • Delray Beach and Boynton Beach celebrate the annual Holiday Boat Parade at 6 p.m. with watch parties and other suggested vantage points listed here.

Saturday, December 14th

Sunday, December 15th

Thursday, December 19th

  • Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee is bringing Santa to the chimpanzees at Christmas with the Chimps, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, December 20th

Sunday, December 22nd

Monday, December 23rd

  • In Boca Raton, PJ Library and Boca Center will “Light Up the 2nd Night of Chanukah” at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Shops at Boca Center.
    Kids celebrating at last year's Light Up The Night event in Boca Raton
    Credit Courtesy PJ Library
  • Juno Beach is also celebrating Hanukkah from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11th

Better luck next year – here’s the events that have already happened, if you want to know what to look for in 2020

  • Belle Glade’s tree lighting was November 19th.
  • Boca Raton lit its tree on Saturday, November 23rd.
  • The Harbourside tree lighting in Jupiter happened November 23rd.
