Trump Administration to Require Weekly Testing to Allow Visitors in Nursing Homes

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Coronavirus nursing homes
    Since the start of the pandemic, Joan Hipler, left, has been unable to visit her mother in a Hollywood nursing home.
    Courtesy of Joan Hipler / WLRN

The Trump administration has announced plans to require certain nursing homes to test staff “and visitors” for COVID-19 once a week and opened the door to again allowing visitation at the homes. Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said this week that the administration wants to require nursing homes in states with a minimum 5 percent COVID-19 positivity rate to test nursing home staff and visitors once a week.

“In terms of visitors, you’ll see this coming up, what we’re going to say is, ‘We want to make sure there is no COVID inside a nursing home,’” Verma said in a phone call with the news media. “And once we see that for two weeks, our recommendation will be to permit visitation and to require testing.” To accomplish that goal, the Trump administration will send rapid point-of-care diagnostic devices and associated tests to nursing homes. 

The weekly testing mandate will require rules before it can be implemented. Verma refused to comment on the timeline for the rule other than to say that “it’s forthcoming.” The administration also announced an additional $5 billion in “provider relief funds” to nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

Florida Health Care Association Executive Director Emmett Reed lauded the additional funding, saying in a prepared statement that the “support will go a long way in meeting the needs of our members, who we know will be in this battle for months to come.” Verma also said the federal government sent strike teams to 18 nursing homes in six states --- including Florida --- between Saturday and Monday. The teams worked with the 18 nursing homes, offering testing and infection-control guidelines. The two-day deployment was a first, she said, adding that the administration will continue to send the teams to nursing homes with serious infection-control deficiencies and increases in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to Florida, strike teams visited nursing homes in Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. “Testing and sound infection-control practices are more critical than ever,” Verma said.

Related Content

No Visiting Seniors: How A Daughter Is Coping With New Ways To Talk To Her Mom

By Mar 20, 2020
Coronavirus nursing homes
Courtesy of Joan Hipler / WLRN

It's been nearly a week since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banned visitors at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

 

Older people, along with people who have an existing health condition, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The state's ban on visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities – at least for now – will last through mid-April. 

U.S. Hits 4 Million Cases Of Coronavirus — Adding A Million New Cases In Just 15 Days

By 22 hours ago

Updated at 4:52 p.m. ET

Another day, another mind-boggling milestone: 4 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. hit the 3 million mark just 15 days ago.

That's according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

How Long Will Immunity To The Coronavirus Last?

By 23 hours ago

So many people are counting on a vaccine to help end the coronavirus pandemic that any hint of bad news gets a lot of attention. That's proving to be the case for a series of studies examining how long antibodies persist in people who have been infected with the coronavirus.